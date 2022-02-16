Advertisement

Lynch sisters have lead North Lenoir to 19 wins and the top seed in the conference tournament

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The conference high school basketball tournaments are going on around the area. North Lenoir girls are the top seed in their conference. The Hawks have won 19 so far and the Lynch sisters are big part of why they have done so well this year.

“They are sisters. They know where each other’s are when Ashanti has the ball, Maya knows what she gonna do, and Ashani knows where Maya is going to be, and they compliment each other well on both ends of the court,” says North Lenoir head girls basketball coach Howard Wooley.

Ashanti and Shamaya Lynch are the top two leading scorers on the team. Ashanti, a senior, is averaging nearly 25 points per game.

“My little sister been out there, I try to show her, teach her everything I know. Make sure she stay on the right path,” says North Lenoir senior Ashanti Lynch, “Give 100 percent effort, make sure just keep her, stay on her about little things like mannerisms and stuff like that.”

“It really has been a great year playing with my sister this year,” says North Lenoir sophomore Shamaya Lynch, “Playing with her has taught me a lot. She is a great role model.”

Ashanti has been the role model not only for her little sister, but the whole team.

“To be honest it’s not an easy task to do,” Ashanti says, “I have to keep trusting in my teammates, keep leading them and keep being a good example for them.”

The Lynch sisters say they are playing great ball right now. They plan to make a playoff run. If they do, Ashanti could hit a rare milestone for her career in the next month.

“She’s been a joy to coach. She’s probably the most decorated player in the history of the school,” says Wooley, “She got here 1000th point her 2nd game of her junior year and probably about 100 points from 2,000.”

“If we got far into the playoffs, I probably will,” Ashanti says.

Ashanti Lynch is one of the local players named to the North-South All-star game. North Lenoir hosts their conference tournament semifinal game Thursday night.

