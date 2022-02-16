Lenoir County raises deputies’ salaries

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a new salary plan for the sheriff’s department.

The plan will raise the starting pay for deputies to $36,221. Deputies can also still earn 10% for receiving their advanced certification, which will make their salaries $44,132.

The starting pay at the detention center is $32,815 and with an advanced jailer certification, a worker can make $40,272.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the price increase will help the department keep deputies.

“We were having deputies and detention officers leaving and going to other counties and making a minimum of $5,000 more and some other counties are doing a sign-on bonus,” Ingram said. “So this is a starting point and we are hoping to retain employees. We lost some good people.”

Ingram adds that he still has positions open for deputies and detention officers.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.