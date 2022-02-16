Advertisement

Lenoir County raises deputies’ salaries

Lenoir County deputies salaries
Lenoir County deputies salaries(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a new salary plan for the sheriff’s department.

The plan will raise the starting pay for deputies to $36,221. Deputies can also still earn 10% for receiving their advanced certification, which will make their salaries $44,132.

The starting pay at the detention center is $32,815 and with an advanced jailer certification, a worker can make $40,272.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the price increase will help the department keep deputies.

“We were having deputies and detention officers leaving and going to other counties and making a minimum of $5,000 more and some other counties are doing a sign-on bonus,” Ingram said. “So this is a starting point and we are hoping to retain employees. We lost some good people.”

Ingram adds that he still has positions open for deputies and detention officers.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
UPDATE: Sheriff says fuselage found, remains recovered
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of those on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Teens on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard suspends search for plane crash victims
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight

Latest News

DEPUTIES: Pamlico County man facing drug charges after overdose
DEPUTIES: Pamlico County man facing drug charges after overdose
WHERE AM I? Man wanted for Kinston car wash thefts
“Pink Lady Bandit” gets federal prison time for Ayden bank heist
Principal comments on the state of students and staff at East Carteret High School
James Moore III
Closing arguments in Onslow County murder trial to be heard Thursday