Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warming trend is underway under mostly sunny skies

We’ve got a rain chance coming Friday morning
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Expect temperatures to climb into the mid 60s this afternoon and then surge to the mid 70s on Thursday. Along with the warmer weather will come increasing clouds on Thursday as moisture increases ahead of the approaching front. Light breezes today will pick up from the south and southwest Thursday reaching speeds of 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday morning, scattered showers will move through the region. Rain totals should average around 0.25″ to 0.50″ for most areas. The showers and storms will roll out Friday afternoon and sunshine will return for a dry and cool weekend.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and milder. High of 65. Wind: SE 7-12.

Thursday

Increasingly cloudy, breezy and warm. High of 75. Wind: S 15 G 25.

Friday

Breezy with AM showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. High of 70 in the morning then dropping into the 50s by mid afternoon. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. Rain chance: 70%.

