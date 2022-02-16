House Republicans and Democrats reach agreement on state House map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House leadership approved a revised redistricting plan Wednesday.

WRAL reports that North Carolina House Republicans approved the plan that gives Democrats slightly improved prospects heading into the 2022 election. A trial court overseeing the redraw process also appointed three independent redistricting experts.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) and House Minority Leader Robert Reives (D) released a joint statement saying: “Today, House leadership from both parties reached an agreement on a state House map. We are confident that this will result in a map that has bipartisan support. This agreement is the result of several days of good faith discussions between House leaders in both parties.”

The House is expected to pass a state House map Wednesday night, while a congressional map will have to wait until Thursday morning.

