House Republicans and Democrats reach agreement on state House map

This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.(NC General Assembly)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House leadership approved a revised redistricting plan Wednesday.

WRAL reports that North Carolina House Republicans approved the plan that gives Democrats slightly improved prospects heading into the 2022 election. A trial court overseeing the redraw process also appointed three independent redistricting experts.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) and House Minority Leader Robert Reives (D) released a joint statement saying: “Today, House leadership from both parties reached an agreement on a state House map. We are confident that this will result in a map that has bipartisan support. This agreement is the result of several days of good faith discussions between House leaders in both parties.”

The House is expected to pass a state House map Wednesday night, while a congressional map will have to wait until Thursday morning.

