Gov. Cooper to update state on mask guidance Thursday

School mask guidance
School mask guidance(WNDU)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials are holding a briefing Thursday to update residents on mask guidance.

The press conference will take place at 3 p.m.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping over the past three weeks, many school boards in Eastern Carolina have decided to return to an optional mask policy.

The press conference will be live on WITN.

