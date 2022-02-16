Advertisement

ECU baseball head coach says ace Carson Whisenhunt broke team rule, won’t pitch this weekend

Carson Whisenhunt
Carson Whisenhunt(WITN Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s baseball team’s head coach says star pitcher Carson Whisenhunt is not going to start this weekend.

Head Coach Cliff Godwin says Whisenhunt will not start because he violated a team rule. WITN asked what the rule was that he violated and Godwin just said he violated a team rule.

Whisenhunt was named a preseason first-team All-American by four different baseball publications and was also named to the Golden Spikes Award watchlist for the 2022 season.

