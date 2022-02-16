DEPUTIES: Pamlico County man facing drug charges after overdose

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing drug charges in connection to a reported overdose.

Pamlico County deputies arrested and charged Andre Ganues, 36, of Arapahoe with trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacture and maintaining a dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance.

Deputies say they responded to a reported overdose at a home on G Harper Lane. Investigators linked the crime to Ganues and conducted a search warrant at his home. They say they recovered nearly 5 grams of heroin, a quantity of suspected cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Officials say Ganues was out on pretrial release for a narcotics violation and is currently on probation for previous narcotic related convictions.

Ganues was placed into the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond and is scheduled for a first appearance on Friday.

