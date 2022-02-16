Advertisement

Craven County school board elects new vice-chairperson

Naomi Clark
Naomi Clark(Craven County School System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County school board has elected a new vice-chairperson.

The Craven County Director of Public Relations Jennifer Wagner says Naomi Clark will serve as the vice-chairperson for the board of education.

Kimberly Smith resigned from the position effective this past Monday due to personal reasons.

Wagner says Clark is a mother of three children who graduated from Havelock High School and a widow of a Marine who served about 30 years. Clark represents the Craven County Board of Education District 7.

Clark taught in the Craven County School System for about 17 years.

