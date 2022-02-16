Core Sound Museum creates family fund for victims of plane crash

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center says it has established a Core Sound Family Fund for the victims of the plane crash that went down off of Atlantic.

The museum says it created the family fund with the approval of all of the Down East families involved.

The Core Sound Museum says: “This financial support will go to help meet expenses and other family needs associated with this disaster. Funds received will be held in a special agency account and disbursed as needed to each family.”

The museum adds that contributors will get an authorized receipt for their non-deductible donations.

“The Core Sound Museum will continue to respectfully help the people of Down East Carteret County in the weeks and months ahead. We are thankful for the outpouring of support locally and from across the region.”

More information can be found here and donations to the family fund can be made here.

