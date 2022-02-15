Suspect in deadly Lenoir County fire turns himself in

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a deadly fire has turned himself in.

The sheriff’s office says William Howell turned himself in to authorities at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

He was wanted for involuntary manslaughter for the November fire at 1879 Water Chestnut Drive in Kinston that killed 8-year-old Qwa’Jay Briscoe.

Lenoir County deputies say William Howell was the only adult in the home that night. They say Howell was intoxicated and had turned on the stove to cook food in the kitchen.

Detectives say their investigation found that Howell left the stove on and unattended, causing the home to catch fire.

Family tells WITN that Howell was the boyfriend of the child’s mother at the time.

Howell was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.