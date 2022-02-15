Advertisement

State Supreme Court hears arguments in voter ID case

polls
polls(KAUZ)
By Justin Lundy
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s highest court heard arguments from the NAACP Monday about an amendment passed in 2018 that required North Carolinians to present ID when they head to the polls to vote.

Representatives of the NAACP argued that because the legislation was drawn up by legislators who were elected in districts that were later determined to be racially gerrymandered, the law should be considered invalid.

The NAACP also argued that constitutional amendments like the voter ID issue are much harder to undo than laws. That’s because it requires another 3/5 vote and another voter referendum. The NAACP argues that the court should thus be more protective of the process.

Republicans, however, argue that voters ultimately approved the amendment by a large margin and overturning it would discount the vote of the people.

It’s unclear when the state Supreme Court will announce a decision in the case, but in the meantime, Voter ID’s will not be required for a majority of North Carolinian’s.

Pitt County Director of Elections Dave Davis says only a small percentage of people will need their IDs at the polls.

“We’re talking about maybe 1 percent at most,” Davis said. “And there are basically folks who are voting for the first time in North Carolina and there was an issue with registration. But most of the folks going out voting won’t have to show any photo ID.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore

Latest News

Students in masks
GOP leaders want to let NC students opt out of mask mandates
The state Supreme Court last week struck down plans arranged by the GOP, calling them illegal...
NC Senate seeks bipartisan negotiation on new district maps
Candidate filing for 2022 elections to resume at end of month
Cooper extends policy for state employees to help in schools