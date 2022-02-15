State Supreme Court hears arguments in voter ID case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s highest court heard arguments from the NAACP Monday about an amendment passed in 2018 that required North Carolinians to present ID when they head to the polls to vote.

Representatives of the NAACP argued that because the legislation was drawn up by legislators who were elected in districts that were later determined to be racially gerrymandered, the law should be considered invalid.

The NAACP also argued that constitutional amendments like the voter ID issue are much harder to undo than laws. That’s because it requires another 3/5 vote and another voter referendum. The NAACP argues that the court should thus be more protective of the process.

Republicans, however, argue that voters ultimately approved the amendment by a large margin and overturning it would discount the vote of the people.

It’s unclear when the state Supreme Court will announce a decision in the case, but in the meantime, Voter ID’s will not be required for a majority of North Carolinian’s.

Pitt County Director of Elections Dave Davis says only a small percentage of people will need their IDs at the polls.

“We’re talking about maybe 1 percent at most,” Davis said. “And there are basically folks who are voting for the first time in North Carolina and there was an issue with registration. But most of the folks going out voting won’t have to show any photo ID.”

