State lawmakers scramble to pass new redistricting maps by Friday deadline

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina legislators are rushing to assemble replacement redistricting maps to comply with a state Supreme Court ruling that found recently approved boundaries violated the constitution by giving Republicans outsized favoritism.

The top Senate and House leaders say they expect committees to debate and vote on new district lines Wednesday.

A divided Supreme Court ordered earlier this month that new maps must be turned in to a trial court by Friday afternoon.

A full opinion laying out details wasn’t filed until Monday night.

House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday he’s confident that new lines will comply with metrics inside that opinion designed to measure partisan fairness.

