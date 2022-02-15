Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: After stepping away from the sport, Greene Central’s Beamon returns to win school’s first ever heavyweight region title

Jacob Beamon claimed the 2A Eastern Regional Title on Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - High school wrestling state individual championships are this weekend. For the first time in a few seasons Greene Central will be sending their top wrestler. The journey to get there has been different than most for Rams heavyweight Jacob Beamon. We feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“First year I got one win. Like a pin,” says Greene Central Senior Wrestler Jacob Beamon, “I don’t know didn’t do too good.”

For Greene Central senior heavyweight Jacob Beamon finding wrestling success took more work than most.

“Beamon actually was a freshman when I came over to Greene County,” says Greene Central wrestling coach Demarcus Whitehurst, “Ever since I have known him, hard worker, extremely hard worker, dedicated, no excuses one thing I could say about him. Since day one he’s gave his best effort and done everything we could ask of him.”

But after a tough first varsity season, the little guy at the 220 pound division stepped away.

“He’s missed his last two years,” says Whitehurst, “His sophomore and junior year.”

“My mom didn’t want me doing it,” says Beamon, “I took 10th grade off. Then COVID so 11th grade.”

Two seasons away but the football team center, and track and field thrower, kept working.

“Working out and getting bigger,” says Beamon, “I’ve definitely grown a lot. Mental strength and physical strength.”

The break made Beamon realize his love for the sport.

“When you are doing football you can’t get in there and like fight somebody,” says Beamon, “You can really get out there and let out and stuff. That’s what I like about it.”

“This year he told me I am going to come out and finish my last year off, senior year with a great start,” says Whitehurst, “I can tell since day one when he stepped out on the mat he’s done nothing but gave his hardest, his best.”

Jacob also moved up a division to wrestle heavyweight.

“Strength-wise we are about the same they just got a little more weight too them,” says Beamon, “ But I am got a little bit more, I’m more agile.”

Nearly 30 wins as a senior after all that time away. Beamon won the conference championship this year and this past weekend took home the regional title.

“I don’t think we have had anyone qualify for state in 3-4 years,” says Beamon.

The first heavyweight region champ in school history.

“Most of the people in my conference I have already wrestled done pretty well against so I was pretty confident,” says Beamon, “it felt pretty good.”

Now a chance to be their first heavyweight state champion

“It’d mean a lot to me,” says Beamon, “I think it would mean a lot to my coaches too.”

