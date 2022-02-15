Silver Alert issued for missing Kinston man

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Kinston.

Authorities say 59-year-old Elgin Whitfield is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Whitfield is a black male, 5′9″ 170 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Whitfield can call Kinston Police Department at 252-559-6118 or 911.

