Silver Alert issued for missing Kinston man
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man from Kinston.
Authorities say 59-year-old Elgin Whitfield is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Whitfield is a black male, 5′9″ 170 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Whitfield can call Kinston Police Department at 252-559-6118 or 911.
