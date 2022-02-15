Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Greenville street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say they are still investigating a crash Friday night that killed a man who was crossing a busy street.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. at Evans Street and Howell Street.

Police say 67-year-old Frankie Lee Lane, of Greenville, was crossing Evans Street toward the Family Dollar when he was hit by an SUV driven by Emma Black, of Concord.

Lane died at the scene and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or Greenville police at 252-414-0709.

