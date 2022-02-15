Pitt County manager talks to business leaders

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce hosted a special speaker Tuesday.

At the chamber’s power luncheon, Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher spoke to business leaders across the county.

Gallagher officially assumed the role on January 1st; she is the first woman named county manager for Pitt County.

Gallagher says she was thrilled to talk to the business community about her background, her goals as county manager, the vision of the board of commissioners, and the future of the county.

“The chamber is such an important partner to Pitt County government, and its membership and our business community are vital to Pitt County moving forward into the future,” Gallagher said.

“We have to collaborate and work together to remain competitive, so this is a fantastic group to be before, share my thoughts, listen at the end with some questions and answers and comments.”

Gallagher added that she also planned to talk about infrastructure plans, capital improvement plans, and many other projects the county is working on.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.