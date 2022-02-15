Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many days per year do we hear thunder?

We are about to enter our thunderstorm season
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the air gets warmer, it gets lighter weight making it easier to rise. This allows thunderstorms to build up. All of the Southern US has thunderstorms from time to time. How often do you think we can hear thunder in Eastern NC?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 15
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 15(WITN)

Here is a little hint. It is more than 2 or 3 weeks worth. Spring and Summer have the most days with thunder, but it can happen any day of the year.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 15
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 15(WITN)

Yes, we average between 40 and 50 days per year with the sound of thunder being heard at some point on those days. Lightning makes thunder, so remember, anytime you hear thunder, lightning is happening, so seek shelter inside. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash
Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Full Moon Calendar
Full moon names and what they mean
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which month gains the most daylight?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 11
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Highest temp in February in NC
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 9
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Temperature of the sun