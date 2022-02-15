Phillip’s Weather Trivia: How many days per year do we hear thunder?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the air gets warmer, it gets lighter weight making it easier to rise. This allows thunderstorms to build up. All of the Southern US has thunderstorms from time to time. How often do you think we can hear thunder in Eastern NC?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 15 (WITN)

Here is a little hint. It is more than 2 or 3 weeks worth. Spring and Summer have the most days with thunder, but it can happen any day of the year.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 15 (WITN)

Yes, we average between 40 and 50 days per year with the sound of thunder being heard at some point on those days. Lightning makes thunder, so remember, anytime you hear thunder, lightning is happening, so seek shelter inside. - Phillip Williams

