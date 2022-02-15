Advertisement

OFFICIALS: QVC fire ‘largest structure fire’ in state history

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The QVC fire in Rocky Mount has been declared the largest structure fire in state history.

Fire crews spent 10 days and more than 722 hours battling the fire. WRAL reports that Rocky Mount Fire Department Battalion Jamey Cooke gave an extensive presentation to the city council and said at this point, the fire has not been ruled arson.

He said assistance came from more than 74 fire departments across 20 counties, as well and state and federal agencies.

When the fire started, 284 employees were working and were able to get out safely, except for 21-year-old Kevon Ricks whose body was found the next day.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information about what caused the fire at QVC.

