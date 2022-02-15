Advertisement

Masks optional in Pitt County Schools starting today

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tuesday is the first day students in Pitt County are headed to school with an optional mask policy.

The Pitt County School Board voted to make masks optional effective February 15th.

Last month, the board reinstated the mask policy as the omicron variant surged.

Masks will still be required on buses as part of a federal mandate.

