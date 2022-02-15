Lowest new state COVID-19 cases in more than two months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina is at its lowest point in more than two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 2,888 daily cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday. The last time the number of cases was that low was on Dec. 14th when 1,932 cases were reported.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is also down across North Carolina. For the 19th day in a row, hospitalizations have dropped. The DHHS says 3,042 people were in the hospital with the virus on Monday, the most recent day with data available.

The COVID-19 positive test rate across the state is at 17.8% as of Sunday, up from 14.3% on Saturday.

