Advertisement

Lowest new state COVID-19 cases in more than two months

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina is at its lowest point in more than two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says 2,888 daily cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday. The last time the number of cases was that low was on Dec. 14th when 1,932 cases were reported.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is also down across North Carolina. For the 19th day in a row, hospitalizations have dropped. The DHHS says 3,042 people were in the hospital with the virus on Monday, the most recent day with data available.

The COVID-19 positive test rate across the state is at 17.8% as of Sunday, up from 14.3% on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight
Kids on plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Family members share names of kids on board plane that crashed near Outer Banks
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash
Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
FlightAware released the flight path of the plane involved in Carteret County plane crash.
Flight data shows erratic path in Carteret County plane crash

Latest News

Health officials are warning parents with young children to remain cautious of the virus, now...
FDA wants more data on COVID shots for young kids
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Emergency act invoked in Canada to deal with COVID protesters
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
New state COVID-19 cases at lowest point since before Christmas
Greene County Schools votes unanimously to make masks optional