Kessler Collection withdraws Union Point Park project

Union Point Park
Union Point Park(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial project involving a downtown New Bern park has been shelved.

The Kessler Collection announced this morning it was no longer considering the possibility of locating a boutique hotel at Union Point Park.

Aldermen last week moved forward with initial discussions with the developer about locating the hotel on property that currently is used for restrooms and a parking area at the park.

The idea prompted concerns from many citizens and even a protest this past weekend.

“We regret that misinformation about this project derailed the planning process and that we did not have the opportunity to fully engage with residents and stakeholders in New Bern,” Kessler said in a statement.

The company said it will continue with plans for the Elk’s Building at Middle & Pollock streets.

