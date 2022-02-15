Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable this afternoon; Warmer rest of week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Dry weather is over our region as chilly air will slowly turn to warmer. Expect a seasonably cool Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. As the wind become southerly Wednesday, expect temperatures to climb into the 60s and then surge to 70+ on Thursday. Unfortunately, the 70s will also support more cloud cover which indicates our approaching front.

Thursday night into Friday morning rain will spread across the region. Early runs of this system bring a half to a full inch of rain to the East. The showers and storms will roll out by Friday night and sunshine will return for the dry and cool weekend.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 53. Wind: NE 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and milder. High of 64. Wind: SE 10-15.

Thursday

Increasingly cloudy, breezy and warm. High of 75. Wind: S 15 G 25.

Friday

Rain likely, possibly rumbles of thunder. High of 70 in the morning then dropping into the 50s by sunset. Wind: SW/NW 10-20

