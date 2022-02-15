Event held in Greenville to help people register to vote

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event was held Tuesday to help people register to vote.

The North Carolina Latino Advocacy and Civic Engagement Initiative and North Carolina Latino Health Alliance held an event outside of the East Carolina University Student Center. Students could register to vote and also receive personal protective equipment like facemasks and hand sanitizer.

The groups said they wanted to reach out to students and help them register to vote because many students have just turned 18.

“It’s really voicing your opinion respectfully and throughout the entire system,” Sarah Mejia of The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina said. “So not only that you can be heard, but as we’re serving Latino communities, we’re also serving other communities, so everybody can be heard as well.”

Anyone who missed Tuesday’s event should not worry, as these events will be held once a month until the end of the Spring 2022 semester.

A community health education fair day will be held on March 5th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Pitt County.

