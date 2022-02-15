Advertisement

ECU unveils digital timeline detailing Civil Rights movement in east

The Pursuit of Civil Rights at East Carolina: A Timeline
The Pursuit of Civil Rights at East Carolina: A Timeline
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In honor of Black History Month, ECU is unveiling a digital timeline marking the Civil Rights movement throughout Eastern Carolina.

The timeline is a digital history project was created by the university’s archives and provides detailed information about the history civil rights in the area within the context of what was happening across the state and nation.

The interactive map showcases historic events throughout the east in chronological order. Viewers can click on the events to learn more about its history and view photographs from that era.

Assistant university archivist Patrick Cash says they have been working on the project for a few years and their hope is to inspire others to speak out about injustices and spark change.

The timeline can be viewed here.

