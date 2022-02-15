Craven County school board votes unanimously to make masks optional

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Board of Education has announced that effective Feb. 21st, masks will be optional for all students and staff.

The school board says the decision was made after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

The board also said that Scott Harrelson, the county’s health director, supported the decision to make masks optional.

Masks will still be required for riders and drivers of school buses due to the federal public transportation mandate.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.