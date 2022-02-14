Washington police officers deliver roses to community members
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington Police Department delivered flowers for Valentine’s Day.
Police officers brought roses to community members, many of whom are seniors and some who live in retirement or nursing homes.
Officers say they have been doing a senior citizen outreach program for eight years and it is one of the many things they do for seniors throughout the year.
Helen O’Neal, the property manager for one of the apartment complexes, said the good deed means so much to the residents.
“They’re just beside themselves,” O’Neal said. “They’re each probably on the phone with relatives and friends, telling them about it right now... because to them, they don’t get this type of attention every day! Some of them don’t even have family to come by.”
