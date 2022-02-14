Trio of J.H. Rose football stars sign NLI’s to compete against each other in the CIAA

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college football dreams realized for a trio of J.H. Rose football players this morning. The trio will all play division two, in-state, in the CIAA.

“I will be taking my talents to St. Augustine University,” says Rose defensive back Ty Hines, “I decided to go to St. Aug because of the family atmosphere, I like the coaches and they made me feel at home. They got a good scheme that is well played for me and I think that’s where I belong.”

“Continue my next four years at Winston-Salem State University,” says Rose linebacker and running back Klavon Brown, “I decided to go to Winston-Salem State University because the coaches made me feel like more than just an athlete like they are my parents. They make sure I’m good. Call me every once in a while. They make sure I am straight. Coaches made me feel like I am at home.”

“Just glad I am going to be a Bronco for the next 4 years,” says Rose linebacker J.J. Loftin, “He actually made it sound like he really want me there. It’s the first time I have really felt that. It felt like home. I love the campus, I love the place, and it’s a great environment. I love the people there it’s just a great feeling to be there.”

The trio played a huge role in Rose making the state game this year. All three starred on defense together, all three signed National Letters of Intent Monday morning. Going from teammates to division foes.

“It’s going to be hard. I love them boys we grown a strong bond in the 4 years I’ve been here,” says Loftin, “I came from a totally different school. It’s going to be really weird without them.”

“Playing with Klavon since middle school, JJ since freshman year, it’s gonna be kinda weird not being on the same team as them,” says Hines, “But I like to compete so when we beat ‘em I am going to brag in they face.”

“Hopefully we all be on the field the same time while we play,” says Brown, “I am ready to play them. They are not going to win.”

Rose head coach Will Bland told us Jayden Grimes has received some offers but is also in possible Preferred Walk-On talks as well. We will have more with Jayden when he decides where he will play next fall.

