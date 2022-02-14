Small plane crashes off North Carolina coast

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials have confirmed a plane has crashed into the ocean Sunday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, the crash happened about four miles east of Drum Inlet.

Coast Guard officials say they have two boat crews out searching and an air crew from Elizabeth City.

Carteret County law enforcement officials say the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12 plane.

The investigation is ongoing.

