Small plane crashes off North Carolina coast

(Owen Kingsley)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials have confirmed a plane has crashed into the ocean Sunday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, the crash happened about four miles east of Drum Inlet.

Coast Guard officials say they have two boat crews out searching and an air crew from Elizabeth City.

Carteret County law enforcement officials say the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12 plane.

The investigation is ongoing.

WITN will update this story as more information becomes available.

