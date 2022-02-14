Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson woman

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in Wilson.

Police are asking you to be on the look out for 22-year-old Samiyah Neal. A photo is currently not available, but she is described as a black female with medium length black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′8″ and about 250 pounds.

Officers say she was last seen on J Fountain Drive NE in Wilson wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.

Officers believe she may be driving a 2013 black Hyundai Veloster with the North Carolina license plate TJY-7241.

If you see her or have any information, call Wilson police immediately at 252-296-6699.

