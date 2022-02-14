Advertisement

Restaurants gear up for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl

Customer ordering pizza at Marabella Old World Pizza.
Customer ordering pizza at Marabella Old World Pizza.(Jackson Parrish)
By Jackson Parrish
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The biggest football event of the year is wrapping up, but the busy workdays for restaurants haven’t stopped with Valentine’s Day on Monday, restaurants will be packed full of loving couples.

Servers have been hard at work this weekend making drinks and delivering food.

“We’ll have a drink here, they have good drinks here, and the bartenders are really good,” said Tim Cunningham, Super Bowl Viewer.

Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day will bring in much needed highs following pandemic lows.

“We hope it’ll even out; it’s been going up and down, but right now it’s at its peak,” said Laura Bell, Tiebreaker’s General Manager.

Chicken wings are a best seller during the Super Bowl. According to National Chicken Council, 1.4 billion wings are eaten every year for the event.

“We’ve got over a thousand to-go wings at each location which is great, still getting calls so... hopefully, we don’t run out,” said Bell.

Marabella Old World Pizza has two locations, one in Greenville and the other in Winterville.

The Greenville location is the only location open on Sundays, leading more customers to go to that shop for the Super Bowl.

“We’re definitely a lot busier. The Super Bowl is one of our busiest days out of the year. Over certain holidays it really is crazy, pizza and wings,” said Bella Lamacchia, Marabella Employee.

Marabella is giving equal love to the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

“A lot of our orders are coming from people who ordered ahead of time. We have a whole row of paper and tickets that we have to make,” said Lamacchia.

For the love holiday, the Marabella kitchen is changing things up to accommodate for demand.

Turning their pizza dough into heart shaped donuts, they hope to increase traffic to keep the flow of customers steady.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Bridges deemed structurally deficient
Bridges in Eastern Carolina structurally deficient, but still in use
People rally in Union Point Park
Rally against Union Point Park development

Latest News

Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
ECU men drop home game to SMU
Pitt Co man walks to raise donations for cancer patients
Pitt Co man walks to raise donations for cancer patients
Southwest Onslow wins 2nd straight 2A eastern regional wrestling title, Washington takes runner up