Restaurants gear up for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The biggest football event of the year is wrapping up, but the busy workdays for restaurants haven’t stopped with Valentine’s Day on Monday, restaurants will be packed full of loving couples.

Servers have been hard at work this weekend making drinks and delivering food.

“We’ll have a drink here, they have good drinks here, and the bartenders are really good,” said Tim Cunningham, Super Bowl Viewer.

Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day will bring in much needed highs following pandemic lows.

“We hope it’ll even out; it’s been going up and down, but right now it’s at its peak,” said Laura Bell, Tiebreaker’s General Manager.

Chicken wings are a best seller during the Super Bowl. According to National Chicken Council, 1.4 billion wings are eaten every year for the event.

“We’ve got over a thousand to-go wings at each location which is great, still getting calls so... hopefully, we don’t run out,” said Bell.

Marabella Old World Pizza has two locations, one in Greenville and the other in Winterville.

The Greenville location is the only location open on Sundays, leading more customers to go to that shop for the Super Bowl.

“We’re definitely a lot busier. The Super Bowl is one of our busiest days out of the year. Over certain holidays it really is crazy, pizza and wings,” said Bella Lamacchia, Marabella Employee.

Marabella is giving equal love to the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

“A lot of our orders are coming from people who ordered ahead of time. We have a whole row of paper and tickets that we have to make,” said Lamacchia.

For the love holiday, the Marabella kitchen is changing things up to accommodate for demand.

Turning their pizza dough into heart shaped donuts, they hope to increase traffic to keep the flow of customers steady.

