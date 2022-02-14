Advertisement

Prosecution continues in Onslow County murder trial

James Moore III
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The trial of a man accused of a gruesome murder continues this week.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says James Moore III of Greensboro is facing a non-capital first degree murder charge. He’s accused of killing 22-year-old Shelby Brown in December of 2017. Officials say Brown’s body was found in the off Thomas Humphrey Road outside of Jacksonville and evidence shows she was stabbed and burned beyond recognition.

Investigators say Moore and Brown had a relationship and met on social media. Moore was arrested in May of 2018.

The jury was selected last Monday and the state began presenting evidence last Wednesday. The state has called 20 witnesses this week, including evidence about locating Brown, the crime scene, fingerprints and text messages.

The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m. in Onslow County Superior Court.

