Pitt County Council on Aging cuts ribbon on newest expansion

Pitt County Council on Aging ribbon cutting
Pitt County Council on Aging ribbon cutting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Council on Aging had a big day Monday.

The council cut the ribbon on its newest expansion. Executive Director Rich Zeck says the opening of its newest facility is ahead of schedule and under budget. The total for the expansion is about $1.6 million and all of the money was raised by grants and donations from community members and businesses in the community.

“When we are looking at 10,000 people are turning 65 every single day, we’re getting ready for the wave of seniors that are coming,” Zeck said. “So we are being very proactive here today, expanding our services, our programs, our physical space to meet the needs.”

The expansion is adding a larger room for classes, two new classrooms, and a lunchroom. The expansion will help the Council on Aging expand its programs to meet the needs of the community.

