Outer Banks beach cleanup organized after home collapses

The collapse happened in Rodanthe.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) - Park rangers are hosting a volunteer cleanup event Monday on the Outer Banks in response to debris from a collapsed home.

The National Park Service said the cleanup on Cape Hatteras National Seashore will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. Volunteers can obtain gloves, garbage bags and trash pickup sticks from rangers at two locations Monday morning.

The Park Service says debris has spread up to 15 miles from the site of the collapsed home in the Rodanthe area.

The beach in the immediate vicinity of the collapse has been closed due to unsafe conditions.

