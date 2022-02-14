New state COVID-19 cases at lowest point since before Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Daily COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are at their lowest level since before Christmas.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 3,383 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday. The last time state cases were that low was on Dec. 21st, when 2,894 daily cases were reported.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina is also down, with 3,094 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

It is the 18th day in a row that the number of hospitalizations has dropped.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in North Carolina is at 14.4%, as of Saturday, the most recent day with data available.

