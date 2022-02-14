Advertisement

NCEL 02-13-2022

NCEL 02-13-2022
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore
This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Shooting victim taken to hospital, officer un-intentionally dragged by victim’s car
People rally in Union Point Park
Rally against Union Point Park development

Latest News

ncel 0213
Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
Customer ordering pizza at Marabella Old World Pizza.
Restaurants gear up for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl
NCEL Winning Numbers for 02-11-2022 11pm
NCEL 02-12-2022