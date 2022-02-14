Advertisement

Man wanted for attempted murder in shooting where police officer dragged by victim’s car

Alem Battle
Alem Battle(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man is wanted for attempted murder in the Sunday morning shooting that has left a victim in critical condition and also injured a police officer.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 20-year-old Alem Battle, is wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The Rocky Mount Police Department reported Sunday afternoon that officers responded to a shooting with injury call on Lincoln drive around 9:30 a.m.

According to officers, they found a parked car with an unconscious man sitting in the driver’s seat with a head wound.

Police say an officer got out of his patrol car to check on him, but when he did so, the victim “incoherently accelerated,” trapping the officer’s arm inside the vehicle, dragging him approximately 15 feet before crashing into a firetruck.

The officer, Mark Bieber, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The victim, 32-year-old Jonathan Nixon, was taken to Vidant Medical Center and is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined this is a domestic-related incident.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on Battle’s whereabouts to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

