Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Elizabeth City hit & run

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning hit and run Monday.

The Elizabeth City Police Department says at about 6:16 a.m. officers responded to the area of North Hughes Boulevard and Beech Street due to a crash of a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police say the driver left the scene in his vehicle, but officers located it in a nearby parking lot due to a witness description. The driver, 30-year-old Kenneth Williams, Jr. of Elizabeth City, was found at his home and taken to the police department for questioning.

The department says they found the victim, 30-year-old Brandon Pawloswski, of Elizabeth City, lying in the roadway after the crash. Officers say he sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police say this is still an active investigation and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

