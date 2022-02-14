Lenoir County man wins $1 million lottery prize
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Kinston took a chance on a lottery ticket and ended up a millionaire.
The North Carolina Education Lottery says Matthew Muston won $1 million in last Wednesday’s drawing. His $2 ticket was bought using the Online Play option on the lottery’s website.
After taxes, Muston took home $710,086. His prize was the largest won nationally and one of four big wins in the North Carolina drawing.
Monday’s Powerball drawing has reached $183 million.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.