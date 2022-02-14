Advertisement

Justices weigh legality of voter ID, tax amendments

((Source: Maggie Brown |WRAL))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state’s highest court is deciding whether the legislature was barred from placing constitutional amendments on the ballot because members who agreed to do so were elected from districts declared to be illegal gerrymanders.

The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments for Monday in litigation filed by the North Carolina NAACP.

At issue are amendments approved by voters in 2018 that mandated photo voter identification and reduced the maximum income tax to 7%. A trial judge voided those amendments, saying that edition of the General Assembly had exceeded its authority. A Court of Appeals panel overturned that ruling in 2020.

