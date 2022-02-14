Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cold winds on a mostly sunny Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Happy Valentine’s day! A high pressure system will keep skies mostly clear and winds blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a chilly afternoon with highs in the mid 40s with a few wispy clouds. They will make for a beautiful sunset to watch with your love!

Temperatures will rebound quickly through the week, reaching the mid 50s Tuesday and the mid 60s Wednesday. The 70s return Thursday and then our next round of rain will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. At this point, thunderstorms are possible Friday morning with rain chances holding at 60%.

Monday

Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High of 47. Wind: NW 10 G 15.

Tuesday

Sunny and cool. High of 55. Wind: NW-SW 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 65. Wind: SW 10.

