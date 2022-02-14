Greene County Schools votes unanimously to make masks optional

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greene County Board of Education voted Monday to make masks optional again.

The vote was unanimous by a count of 5-0 to make masks optional for students and staff in public school buildings.

The board made the vote after seeing a dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Just a few weeks ago, 150 students/staff had COVID-19. Last week, there were only 16 cases, which went down to zero by Friday.

The superintendent has the right to consult with the board to reinstate the mask mandate should he notice an uptick in cases or have any reason for concern.

