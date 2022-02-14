Firefighters douse vehicle fire at Greenville intersection
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters were seen dousing a vehicle fire on one busily traveled road Monday.
We’re told that nobody was hurt in the fire that happened at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.
Traffic is being impacted in the area while crews clean up the scene.
It’s unclear what caused the car to catch fire.
