Advertisement

Firefighters douse vehicle fire at Greenville intersection

A viewer recorded firefighters dousing a car fire at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street on Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters were seen dousing a vehicle fire on one busily traveled road Monday.

We’re told that nobody was hurt in the fire that happened at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street.

Traffic is being impacted in the area while crews clean up the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the car to catch fire.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
Coast Guard Fort Macon
COAST GUARD: Debris field located, search efforts ongoing in plane crash
Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore
This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Shooting victim taken to hospital, officer un-intentionally dragged by victim’s car

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
A viewer recorded firefighters dousing a car fire at the intersection of Greenville Boulevard...
Greenville Boulevard car fire
Missing person
Silver Alert canceled for missing Wilson woman
crash
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Elizabeth City hit & run