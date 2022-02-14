ECU’s Voyages event to feature premier cave diver

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A premier underwater explorer is set to speak at ECU on Thursday.

Cave diver and underwater explorer Jill Heinerth is the guest speaker for the upcoming Voyages of Discovery Series “Explorations in Excellence.” Heinerth leads expeditions into extreme environments to advance scientific and geographic knowledge. She is also a filmmaker, photographer and author.

The series is meant to showcase the quality and diversity of academic life at ECU and provide insight into important issues in the world.

The lecture will be followed with a question and answer discussion period. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to last one hour and 15 minutes at will take place at the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th Street in Greenville.

The event and is open to all students, faculty and residents. You can request tickets here.

