Advertisement

ECU’s Voyages event to feature premier cave diver

ECU’s Voyages event to feature premier cave diver
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A premier underwater explorer is set to speak at ECU on Thursday.

Cave diver and underwater explorer Jill Heinerth is the guest speaker for the upcoming Voyages of Discovery Series “Explorations in Excellence.” Heinerth leads expeditions into extreme environments to advance scientific and geographic knowledge. She is also a filmmaker, photographer and author.

The series is meant to showcase the quality and diversity of academic life at ECU and provide insight into important issues in the world.

The lecture will be followed with a question and answer discussion period. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to last one hour and 15 minutes at will take place at the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th Street in Greenville.

The event and is open to all students, faculty and residents. You can request tickets here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search is underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast
Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore
This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Shooting victim taken to hospital, officer un-intentionally dragged by victim’s car
People rally in Union Point Park
Rally against Union Point Park development

Latest News

ECU’s Voyages event to feature premier cave diver
Justices weigh legality of voter ID, tax amendments
Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson woman
Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson woman
The collapse happened in Rodanthe.
Outer Banks beach cleanup organized after home collapses