Wild hold off Canes 3rd period effort

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 victory over Carolina.

Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov scored consecutive goals in the third period to tighten the game.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts with a total of five goals allowed. Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games.

Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes. He is still 14-2-1 in his last 17 starts.

