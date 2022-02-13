Shooting victim taken to hospital, officer un-intentionally dragged by victim’s car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer and a man who was injured in a shooting were taken to the hospital Sunday after the officer was drug 15 feet while checking in on the victim.

The Rocky Mount Police Department went out to a shooting with injury call around the 600th block of Lincoln drive around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to officers, they found a parked car with an unconscious male sitting in the driver’s seat with a head injury.

Police say an officer got out of his patrol car to check on him. However, the victim incoherently accelerated, trapping the officer’s arm inside the car, dragging him approximately 15 feet before crashing into a firetruck.

The officer was taken to UNC Nash Health Care with non-life-threatening wounds. The victim, 32-year-old Jonathan Nixon, was taken to Vidant Medical Center. Nixon is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation determined this is a domestic-related incident. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

