Protesters march for justice in Grimesland fatal shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dozens of family members and friends of Brandon Hardy, who authorities said was shot and killed at a home on Alvin Road in Grimesland on New Year’s Day by Robert Green, continued calls for justice after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave their findings to the District Attorney.

Hardy’s family tells WITN, a march for justice will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. starting at the Sports Connection on east 14th street.

In a two-page summary of the investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Belinda Matthews, who both Green and Hardy were seeing, had invited Hardy over. The summary details Hardy’s shooting death, but protesters say there’s more to the story.

The family announced on Jan. 27 they reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and has heard from them. They have requested additional information before they move forward.

