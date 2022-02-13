Advertisement

Protesters march for justice in Grimesland fatal shooting

Questions remain in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation
Questions remain in Grimesland fatal shooting investigation
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Dozens of family members and friends of Brandon Hardy, who authorities said was shot and killed at a home on Alvin Road in Grimesland on New Year’s Day by Robert Green, continued calls for justice after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office gave their findings to the District Attorney.

Hardy’s family tells WITN, a march for justice will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. starting at the Sports Connection on east 14th street.

In a two-page summary of the investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says Belinda Matthews, who both Green and Hardy were seeing, had invited Hardy over. The summary details Hardy’s shooting death, but protesters say there’s more to the story.

The family announced on Jan. 27 they reached out to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and has heard from them. They have requested additional information before they move forward.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
Police urge beachgoers to use caution as weapons could wash up on shore
Bridges deemed structurally deficient
Bridges in Eastern Carolina structurally deficient, but still in use
Baysden Baker
Beaufort man arrested for trafficking marijuana

Latest News

ECU men drop home game to SMU
Pitt Co man walks to raise donations for cancer patients
Pitt Co man walks to raise donations for cancer patients
Southwest Onslow wins 2nd straight 2A eastern regional wrestling title, Washington takes runner up
Rally against Union Point Park development