Pitt Co man walks to raise donations for cancer patients

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greg Parker is walking for 24 hours inside Champions Health and Fitness Center to raise donations for cancer patients.

Pitt County standouts were invited to join him on a treadmill and talk about his cause.

Three machines are reserved for Parker and members of the public planning to donate. Every dollar is a minute to walk.

Parker isn’t worried about walking for 24 hours, his concern is for the patients.

“If these people diagnosed with cancer can go through their treatments and come out the other end, I can do this for 24 hours,” said Parker.

With cancer affecting nearly everyone, including Parker’s family and friends, he wanted to help however he could.

“When my friends started becoming affected, and it was happening so fast, that just got very heavy on me, so I said I want to do something,” he said.

His “something” is helping cancer patients afford their treatment.

“To be able to have treatments and to be able to have transportation and assistance with gas money and things of that nature and to have place they can go to receive their treatments closer to home is really important,” said Dr. Annette Peery, ECU College of Nursing.

Larry Williford, Farmville Central High School’s basketball coach, walked alongside Parker and talked to him about his hopes for the future of cancer research.

“Maybe five, ten, or twenty years from now, there are some advancements in some areas so people can be around a little bit longer. Then all of this was for a great cause,” said Williford.

Parker knows he can’t help everyone who has experienced cancer in the past.

“The next group that is in line that will unfortunately be diagnosed with cancer, they’re the ones I want to help,” said Parker.

But, he has hopes for the future.

“There are so many people in the 29-county area served by Vidant Health Services that really need that support,” said Peery.

Parker’s walk will end at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, but his donation page will be up for two more weeks.

