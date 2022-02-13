Advertisement

Hornets fall to Memphis in back end of back-to-back

Grizzlies 125, Hornets 118
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Steven Adams added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have won eight of their last nine games while scoring at least 120 points in five straight games.

Terry Rozier had 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the slumping Hornets, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

LaMelo Ball had 25 points and the newly acquired Montrezl Harrell had 20 points.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post
The school board member was released from jail around 2:50 p.m. Friday.
Embattled school board member released from jail
Baysden Baker
Beaufort man arrested for trafficking marijuana

Latest News

Pearl River Central
7th ranked Duke earns road win over Boston College
Southwest Onslow regional wrestling champions back-to-back
Southwest Onslow wins 2nd straight 2A eastern regional wrestling title, Washington takes runner up
UNC crushes Florida State in men’s hoops Saturday
South Central Girls and Boys Sweep D.H. Conley
South Central boys and girls earn wins over rival D.H. Conley