ECU men drop home game to SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball team was close for a while but Southern Methodist pulled away in the 2nd half for an 80-66 win.

ECU drops to 12-12 overall and 3-9 in the American.

Tristen Newton leading the way for the Pirates with 19 points. But coach Dooley cited 2nd half defense as a big problem. SMU shot 50 percent from the floor and hit 8 three pointers in the 2nd half.

Emmanuel Bandoumel led the way for the Mustangs with a game-high 23 points. They had four players in double figures.

ECU off until Thursday when they play at South Florida.

