Advertisement

ECU men drop home game to SMU

SMU 80, ECU 66
ECU men drop home game to SMU
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball team was close for a while but Southern Methodist pulled away in the 2nd half for an 80-66 win.

ECU drops to 12-12 overall and 3-9 in the American.

Tristen Newton leading the way for the Pirates with 19 points. But coach Dooley cited 2nd half defense as a big problem. SMU shot 50 percent from the floor and hit 8 three pointers in the 2nd half.

Emmanuel Bandoumel led the way for the Mustangs with a game-high 23 points. They had four players in double figures.

ECU off until Thursday when they play at South Florida.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a checkout at a Walmart store.
Six stores in Eastern Carolina pay fines for price scanning errors
Damian Ross / Raven Moye
Charlotte man & woman arrested in Pitt County home invasion murder
The GOP congressman asked for a Homeland Security investigation into activities at this...
Rep. Murphy walks back from unsubstantiated Facebook post
The school board member was released from jail around 2:50 p.m. Friday.
Embattled school board member released from jail
Baysden Baker
Beaufort man arrested for trafficking marijuana

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Wild hold off Canes 3rd period effort
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
Hornets fall to Memphis in back end of back-to-back
Pearl River Central
7th ranked Duke earns road win over Boston College
Southwest Onslow regional wrestling champions back-to-back
Southwest Onslow wins 2nd straight 2A eastern regional wrestling title, Washington takes runner up