Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday comes with gray skies for ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The gray skies and scattered rain will help encourage many to huddle around the TV and appetizer tray this Super Bowl Sunday. Morning temps in the mid 40s will struggle to get back to 50 degrees. Outdoor Super Bowl parties may be shuffled indoors to account for the flip from yesterday’s 70° highs. Monday is Valentine’s Day and the morning forecast calls for cuddling up to stay warm because the 20s will be happening to start the day. The evening will be chilly but some wispy clouds will make for a beautiful sunset to watch with your love!

Temperatures will rebound quickly through the week, reaching the mid 50s by Tuesday and the mid 60s by Wednesday. As the 70s return Thursday and Friday, our next round of rain will arrive. At this point, thunderstorms are possible Friday with rain chances holding at 60%.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a few light raindrops possible. High 47. Wind N 10-20. Rain chance: 30%.

Monday

Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 47. Wind: NW 10 G 15.

Tuesday

Sunny and nice! High of 55. Wind: NW-SW 5.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.